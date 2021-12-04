AAP will soon become a clone of BJP: Chidambaram

AAP will soon become a clone of BJP, says Chidambaram

The former Union minister also hit out at the BJP for changing three chief ministers in Uttarakhand in five years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 20:02 ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will soon become a clone of the BJP as it is imitating the saffron party.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery. The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become. Soon, the AAP will become a clone of the BJP," he said on Twitter.

The former Union minister also hit out at the BJP for changing three chief ministers in Uttarakhand in five years.

"Uttarakhand has seen three chief ministers in five years, but no development. The start of development will be today, three months before the elections! There will be nothing but foundation stones and plaques," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 15,728 crore and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,573 crore in Uttarakhand where assembly polls are slated for early next year. 

P Chidambaram
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP

