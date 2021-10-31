Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa tomorrow

AAP's foray into Goa politics: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on November 1

I am coming to Goa to have a dialogue with my Goan brothers and sisters, he tweeted

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 31 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 16:06 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Goa on Monday.

In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. "May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa to have a dialogue with my Goan brothers and sisters.”

Also read: Rahul, Mamata, AAP in Goa on political tourism: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The party has announced it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls over issues like unemployment. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Arvind Kejriwal
Goa
AAP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Climate change: What will wake us up?

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode

 