AAP's foray into Goa politics: Arvind Kejriwal to visit state on November 1

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Goa on Monday.

In a tweet in Konkani on Sunday, Kejriwal said. "May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us when we visit the these places, may we find a new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa to have a dialogue with my Goan brothers and sisters.”

आमच्या सगळ्यांच्या जीणेंत आमच्या धार्मीक स्थळांचें आनी तीर्थस्थानांचें व्हड म्हत्व आसा, आपल्या देवाच्या आशिर्वादान आनी दर्शनानूच आमकां नवी ऊर्जा मेळटा, जीणेक एक नवी दिका मेळटा۔ गोंयच्या सगळ्या भावा-भयणींकडेन उलोवपाक हांव फाल्यां गोंयांत येतां۔ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 31, 2021

The party has announced it would be fighting the 2022 Goa Assembly polls over issues like unemployment.

