Activists burn Salman Khurshid's effigy over comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

Recently, Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and described him as 'superhuman' and a 'yogi doing tapasya'

PTI, Farrukhabad,
  • Dec 29 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 14:10 ist
Salman Khurshid. Credit: PTI photo

Supporters of Hindu Jagran Manch burnt an effigy of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and lodged its protest against remarks made by him on likening party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram.

The activists, under the leadership of convenor Pradeep Saxena, on Wednesday gathered at Sabzi Mandi Road in Jawahar Nagar and burnt the effigy of Khurshid.

The manch activists also staged a protest and raised slogans against Khurshid.

Recently, Khurshid likened Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and described him as "superhuman" and a "yogi doing tapasya," lauding the former party chief for his Bharat Jodo Yatra which led to sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to reporters in Moradabad on Monday, Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, had stated: "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in a T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus."

Drawing a parallel with Lord Ram and his brother Bharat, Khurshid had said: "Lord Ram's 'khadau' (wooden slipper) goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes his 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh."

"Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji will also come, this is our belief," Khurshid had said while responding to a question about the Gandhi-led yatra not passing through Uttar Pradesh till now," he said.

