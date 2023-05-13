UP: Yogi thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt

Adityanath thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' government in UP

The BJP secured a huge victory in the ULB polls with a clean sweep in mayoral elections.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 13 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:25 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak during celebrations following the announcement of results of UP local body elections, Lucknow, May 13, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on Saturday on the party's massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a "triple-engine government" in the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government," he added.

Also Read | BJP sweeps UP urban local body polls, wins all 17 municipal corporations

The chief minister also congratulated the people on forming a triple-engine government in the state.

Adityanath had led the campaign for the urban local body polls, holding several election meetings across the state. During the campaign, he had repeatedly urged voters to add a third wheel to the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP secured a huge victory in the ULB polls with a clean sweep in mayoral elections.

