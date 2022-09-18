After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Congress too wants Rahul Gandhi as party chief

The chorus for Rahul Gandhi to return as the Congress president has been rising in the party. Along with the Rajasthan Congress, the Chhattisgarh state unit now wants to see Rahul at the helm.

Though Rahul appears to be reluctant to return as the party chief, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday passed a resolution at a meeting of 310 delegates, who have voting rights in the presidential elections, appealing that Rahul be made the party president.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel moved the resolution which was supported by Health Minister T S Singh Deo and senior leaders like Mohan Markam and Charandas Mahant. This is the second such resolution passed by the Chhattisgarh unit in the last three months.

Baghel said, "If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul-ji should rethink. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul-ji will agree.”

The resolution comes three days before the party’s central election committee issues notification for the Congress president poll scheduled on October 17. The nominations will start on September 24, scrutiny on October 1 and the last date of withdrawal on October 8. If there is only one candidate, the picture will be clear on October 1.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot moved a proposal in a meeting of state PCC delegates seeking the appointment of Rahul as party chief.

Incidentally, Gehlot is the front-runner for the party's top post though he is reluctant to leave the state and government. Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself had urged Gehlot recently to lead the party after Rahul made it clear that he is not willing to return as party chief.

Rahul, who resigned as the party president after 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, had made it clear to senior leaders that neither he nor some one from the Gandhi family should be considered for the party chief’s post. This had ruled out his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is party's general secretary, for the top post.

Some leaders were of the view that Sonia should continue as the party president till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if Rahul does not want to take the mantle. However, Sonia did not agree to this proposal.