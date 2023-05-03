After Sharad Pawar who? NCP's wait gets longer

Who would head the 24-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as Sharad Pawar seems to have made up his mind to hang up his boots and be in a role as a mentor?

Maharashtra may have to wait for another couple of days before it gets an answer.

Amid reports of a rift between his nephew Ajit Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule, the second-run leadership is trying to convince Pawar to take back the resignation, however, the 82-year-old Maratha strongman does not seem to give up his stand - a day after he resigned as NCP President and formed a committee to look for his successor.

Pawar, on his part, continued his daily routine of meeting people at his Silver Oak bungalow at Breach Candy and Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Nariman Point.

The replacement could be either Ajit or Supriya or someone from outside the Pawar family.

The veteran politician is known to spring surprises and he may have something in his mind.

Read | Difficult time for MVA after Sharad Pawar steps down

In fact, Pawar could choose to remain as President and appoint someone as Working President.

Pawar’s close aide and NCP Vice President Praful Patel, who is the convenor of the search committee as well as Ajit has said no to stepping into the shoes of the NCP founder.

NCP stalwart Chhagan Bhujbal said that while Ajit can handle the state, Supriya would have a national role, however, later added that it was his personal opinion.

State NCP President Jayant Patil had been to Pune and was reportedly unhappy. However, Patel denied any such thing as he was in Pune for meetings and said that he would come back and would be available on Thursday.

In Mumbai, Patel had to address a press conference amid speculations of a rift in the party and different names cropping up.

“First of all, let me be very clear…there was no meeting convened today, no meeting happened today, no decision taken yet,” Patel told reporters in Mumbai. “I am going to convene the meeting…when it happens, I will tell you as the convenor…today no meeting was held,” he added.

To a barrage of questions, he said that Pawar has sought two to three days' time. “He is a leader of big stature…he has sought time and we have to give him that time….we all want him to continue as NCP President…and we want him to continue. We hope he reconsiders and in that case, there is no meeting,” he said, adding: “For all of us, Pawar saheb is the President…he is the heart and soul of the party.”

However, he went on to add: “If the situation arises, the committee will decide on Pawar's successor and the let me tell you decision will be unanimous….till he takes a final call (following request by NCP leaders and workers) there is no question of deliberating on his successor”.

On party leaders putting their posts, he said: “The party workers should have patience and stop resigning from their posts en masse.”

Meanwhile, round-the-clock informal meetings are underway in the wake of the emerging situation.