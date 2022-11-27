AIMIM prods BCCI as Jadeja seen in BJP poster in jersey

AIMIM nudges BCCI after Jadeja stars in BJP posters for Gujarat polls in Indian jersey

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  Nov 27 2022, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 12:39 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @imjadeja

AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan called out BCCI, questioning the cricketing body on whether promoting political parties in the Indian match jersey constituted 'breach of contract'.

"Isn't wearing the jersey of Indian Cricket team & indulging in promotion of a political party a breach of contract of player and also conflict of interest according to @BCCI
 ?" Pathan tweeted.

The screenshotted retweet by the cricketer appeared to have been removed from his Twitter.

In a surprise move, the BJP fielded Indian cricketer and Jamnagar native Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, who does not have any prior experience of politics or contesting elections, from Jamnagar North. The ruling party dropped sitting MLA from the seat Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Gujarat goes to polls in a two-phased election on December 1 and 5. Counting will take place on December 8th.

