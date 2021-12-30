Amit Shah calls Priyanka Gandhi 'behenji' at UP rally, says 'elections are here, come out of your house'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people to support the BJP if they wanted the rule of those who paved the way for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

He also sought to bracket Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati by dubbing them as 'bua-babua-bahenji' (Mayawati, Akhilesh, Priyanka) and alleged that the latters' regimes patronised mafia elements and never dared to act against the terrorists.

Addressing a public meeting at Moradabad, about 350 kilometres from here, Shah coined a new phrase 'NIZAM' (rule) to describe the regime of Akhilesh and said that it was marked by 'Naseemuddin, Imran Masood, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari'.

''Agar aap Ram Temple banane wale ka shashan chate hain to Modi-Yogi ko vote dijiye''(If you want the rule of those who got the Ram Temple constructed then vote for Modi and Yogi), the former BJP national president said.

Shah, like his earlier meetings, raked up 'Hindutva' issues in his speech and mentioned surgical strikes, scrapping of Article 370, firing on karsevaks in Ayodhya and dubbed Akhilesh as the supporter of Jinnah.

''The previous government at the centre could not gather the courage to reply to Pakistan when terror attacks took place in the country but Modji changed all that...we hit Pakistan in its own den after Uri and Pulwama,'' Shah added.

The BJP leader, for the first time, bracketed Priyanka with Akhilesh and Mayawati and addressed her as 'bahenji' as he took potshots at her. ''It seems the Bahenji has caught a cold....elections have come so come out of your house,'' he said while referring to Priyanka.

Shah said that the BJP would win even if Akhilesh, Mayawati and Priyanka joined hands in the forthcoming assembly polls. ''The combined might of the three can not defeat us,'' he added.

In his earlier public meetings also Shah focussed mainly on the Hindutva issues and sought to paint his rivals as 'Pro-Muslim' and 'anti-Hindu'.

