Amit Shah meets Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma

Shah meets Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma

The meeting is being attended by J P Nadda and Tripura’s newly sworn-in chief minister Manik Saha

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 08 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 16:02 ist
Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photos

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met a Tipra Motha delegation led by party supremo Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma at the state guest house here.

The meeting which is still going on is also being attended by BJP president J P Nadda and Tripura’s newly sworn in chief minister Manik Saha.

Deb Barma, a descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, had long been seeking a “constitutional solution” to demands by his party for a separate state of Tiprasa. The Tipra Motha recently won 13 seats in elections to the 60-member Tripura state assembly.

He is believed to be leading a six-member delegation to the talks.

While the BJP has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the tiny state of Tripura, its leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the Tripura Tribal autonomous council which exists and runs affairs in areas dominated by tribal communities.

Indian Politics
Amit Shah
Tipra Motha
Pradyot Deb Barma
BJP
J P Nadda
Tripura
Manik Saha
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

