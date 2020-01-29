Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani: Karnataka minister CT Ravi

Anti-nationals deserve bullet not biryani: K'taka Min

  • Jan 29 2020, 08:02am ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 09:47am ist
Karnataka Tourism Minister, CT Ravi came up in support of BJP leader Anurag Thakur, and made a controversial statement in the process.

Ravi recently took to Twitter to express his views on Thakur facing probe for allegedly making provocative statements. In his tweet, Ravi said that "anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani".

Read more: Now, it is Anurag Thakur's turn to 'shoot the traitors'!

"Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for his statement against traitors are the ones who - opposed death to terrorirts Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, supported tukde tukde gang, spread lies against CAA. Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani," Ravi tweeted.

 

Read more: EC notice to Anurag Thakur for 'shoot the traitors' sloganeering

Earlier, Thakur had allegedly made slogans like "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)" multiple times during a public meeting in Delhi. He had also faced a show-cause notice from the Electon Commission, asking a response from him on January 30.

