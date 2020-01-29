Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani: Karnataka minister CT Ravi

Karnataka Tourism Minister, CT Ravi came up in support of BJP leader Anurag Thakur, and made a controversial statement in the process.

Ravi recently took to Twitter to express his views on Thakur facing probe for allegedly making provocative statements. In his tweet, Ravi said that "anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani".

"Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for his statement against traitors are the ones who - opposed death to terrorirts Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, supported tukde tukde gang, spread lies against CAA. Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani," Ravi tweeted.

Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who ✓ Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon

✓ Supported Tukde Tukde Gang

✓ Spread lies against #CAA Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani.#IStandWithAnuragThakur — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 28, 2020

Earlier, Thakur had allegedly made slogans like "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)" multiple times during a public meeting in Delhi. He had also faced a show-cause notice from the Electon Commission, asking a response from him on January 30.