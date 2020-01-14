Arjun’s arrows had nuclear power: WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday made a strange remark on India’s epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Speaking at an event he said that Arjun’s arrows had “nuclear power” and there was aircraft in Ramayana.

Referring to Mahabharat Dhsnkar said that Sanjay was able to narrate the events of the battlefield-Kurukshetra- without being physically present there.

“If we delve into our old scriptures plane was invented in 1910 or 19011. But in Ramayana we had aircraft. In Mahabhabharat we had a situation where Sanjay narrated everything and not from the field. Even the arrows of Arjun had nuclear power,” said Dhankhar.

He also said that the world can not ignore India anymore.

“The world can no longer afford to ignore India,” said Dhankhar.