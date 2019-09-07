Article 370, Ram Temple and NRC top agendas at RSS meet

The abrogation of Article 370, demand for a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), speedy decision on Ayodhya land dispute case and issues related to the national security dominated three-day All India Coordination Committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Kashmir and NRC remained the biggest talking points at ‘Akhil Bhartiya Samannyay Baithak' (All India Coordination Meeting in which 200 leaders are participating. Held at the Mehashwari Sewa Sadan on the banks of Sarovar lake in Pushkar, the conclave which is halfway through has also put a focus on the way forward to 2014 general elections. This is the first such after the Lok Sabha elections.

The closed-door conclave kicked off at 5 in the morning inside the premises of community hall which also has a residential facility of 250 members. One of the attendees at the RSS Shivir (meet) in Pushkar told DH, "Those in attendance had jointly applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for axing the Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special powers to Kashmir. A presentation was also made on the situation in the Valley thereafter.".

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Shivir also raised concern over the majority of Hindus being left out in the final list of the NRC in Assam. "In the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam a sizeable Hindu population was excluded from the list. The issue was raised by RSS affiliate 'Seema Jagran Manch' at the conclave", a senior leader added.

Ayodhya land dispute, 2024 elections on Day Three

Moreover according to the sources at RSS in Pushkar, on Sunday the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will share details of the ongoing judicial proceedings from the apex court hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case. Besides this on the day one of the meet a detailed discussion was held on the national security.

Keeping in mind the way ahead of 2024 general elections, the BJP's performance in 2019 and its recently-concluded membership drive will also be undertaken on day three of the meeting.

While briefing the media Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, at a press conference held in Pushkar said, "All the organisations affiliated with the RSS will begin working for the upliftment of Scheduled tribes, villagers and women after deliberations held in the three-day meeting. Important points like security, development and employment will be also discussed".

Apart from RSS chief Bhagwat, BJP working president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and general secretary Ram Madhav RSS ‘Sahkaryawah' (general secretary) Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale are in the attendance.

The three-day-long meeting, divided into 14 sessions, will conclude with the address of Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 9. The Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meet on last day.