Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on President Kovind, Ministers Smriti Irani, Pralhad Joshi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday, and discussed with them various issues concerning the state, officials said.

It was Sarma's first meeting with the President since he took charge as the chief minister of Assam on May 10.

The meeting with the President was a courtesy call, an official said.

Sarma held a discussion with Irani on the textile sector and issues related to women and child development, according to an official statement.

Irani is also the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Sarma said his government is exploring different projects like the Emergency Support Response System under the Nirbhaya fund and others for providing a round-the-clock safety net for the women of the state.

The chief minister informed the union minister about various initiatives that the Assam government has taken to curb human trafficking.

Sarma told Irani about the steps his government has taken under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, under which children aged six months to six years, pregnant and lactating mothers are given nutritious food under the integrated child development scheme.

He requested the union minister for adequate and timely release of central share under SNP to Assam according to beneficiary number to cover 300 days.

Responding to Sarma's request for the development of the textile sector in the state, Irani said special stress would be given for the total implementation of textile schemes in Assam, the statement said.

During his meeting with the coal minister, Sarma discussed issues related to the state, another official said.