Assembly Elections: EC bans victory processions on and after May 2

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 27 2021, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 10:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission of India has banned all victory processions on or after the day of the counting of votes on May 2 in the wake of Covid-19.

Four states and one Union Terrirory that went to polls will have the results on May 2.

More to follow...

Election Commission
Assembly Elections 2021
India

