At Chintan Shivir, Sonia Gandhi agrees change within Congress 'need of the hour'

At the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday targetted the BJP over their 'maximum governance, minimum government' slogan. She also stressed on the importance of introspection, and agreed that the party needs some organisational reforms.
Hitting out at the BJP, Sonia said that the BJP government's 'maximum governance, minimum government' slogan means 'brutalising' minorities.
"By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan 'maximum governance, minimum government'. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting and victimising and often brutalising minorities who're an integral part of our society and equal citizen of our republic," she said.
The Congress leaders said that the 'Chintan Shivir' is an opportunity to discuss both national issues and do meaningful introspection. "It gives us an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates. It is also an occasion to deliberate on the many tasks ahead of us. It is both 'Chintan' about national issues and meaningful 'aatmachintan' about our party organisation," she said, adding that changes in the organisation are need of the hour.
"We need to change the way of our working," said Sonia.
More to follow...
