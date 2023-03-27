Sena warns Rahul Gandhi on his Savarkar remark

Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification, Sena reminds Rahul

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the truth, which Gandhi is fighting for today, will not win by making defamatory statements against Savarkar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 27 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 17:49 ist
Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photos

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter V D Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the truth, which Gandhi is fighting for today, will not win by making defamatory statements against Savarkar. At a rally on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said he considers Savarkar as his "idol", and asked Gandhi to refrain from "insulting" him.

Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of three parties - Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - was formed to protect democracy and it was necessary to work unitedly for it.

Read | Sena-BJP legislators hit Rahul's posters with slippers

"By making defamatory statements against Savarkar, the sympathy gained by Rahul Gandhi will start ebbing. This will, for sure, put the Maharashtra Congress in a uncomfortable position," the editorial said.

Gandhi's remarks that he is not Savarkar to apologise will not affect the faith of the people in the Hindutva ideologue, it added. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the editorial said a dictator is always scared and that he first starts controlling the judiciary and parliament and destroys the opposition.

This is precisely called slavery, the editorial said.

It said Savarkar pledged to fight such slavery at the age of 12 and Gandhi should take a similar oath. Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 