AAP announces candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2022, 17:45 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 17:45 ist

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday declared noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his Twitter handle.            

"I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit  Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them," said CM Mann in a tweet.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4.

The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date of for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

The date of polling is June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 pm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajya Sabha
AAP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

 