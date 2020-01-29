Bengal political circles abuzz with rumours of Prashant Kishor joining TMC

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s expulsion from JD(U) has given rise to speculations in West Bengal that he may soon join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Currently, Kishor plays an active role in chalking out TMC’s poll strategy and has a good rapport with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Senior TMC leaders neither confirmed nor denied such a possibility.

Addressing media persons during the day TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said that it was up to Kishor and the party leadership to take a call on whether he will join TMC. Chatterjee did not rule out the possibility outright.

“His performance for our party as poll strategist has been very impressive. As for him joining TMC the decision has to be taken Kishor and our top leadership,” said Chatterjee.

Sources in TMC said that the party leadership will take a call on the matter only if approached by Kishor. They also said that if Kishor is keen on joining TMC he will most likely receive a positive response from the party chiefly due to his performance as a poll strategist.

However, a section of TMC leaders are of the opinion that the party is not in a hurry in this regard.

“ I am not aware that deliberation in this regard has started in the party. It is too early to comment on it,” said a senior TMC leader under condition of anonymity.

Kishor has made a significant contribution in TMC’s effort to regain ground which it lost to BJP after its debacle in he Lok Sabha elections. Not only has created new public outreach strategy such as “’Speak to Didi’ but had a key role to play in highlighting the NRC issue in the Assembly by elections in Bengal last year where TMC bagged all the three seats and BJP drew a blank.