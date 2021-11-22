'Beware of fake Kejriwal': Delhi CM warns Punjab voters

'Beware of fake Kejriwal': Delhi CM warns Punjab voters

The BJP is pitted against a resurgent AAP riding on the popularity of Kejriwal government's free water and electricity schemes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 16:16 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS

In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a 'fake Kejriwal' is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," the AAP chief said in Moga.

The Punjab Cabinet recently decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers. Announcing the decision, Channi had said it was a "big Diwali gift" to the people of the state.

More to follow...

Punjab
AAP
Indian Politics
BJP
India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Charanjit Singh Channi

