'Beware of fake Kejriwal': Delhi CM warns Punjab voters

In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a 'fake Kejriwal' is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," the AAP chief said in Moga.

In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Moga pic.twitter.com/MgTExtZ0Vj — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The Punjab Cabinet recently decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers. Announcing the decision, Channi had said it was a "big Diwali gift" to the people of the state.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: