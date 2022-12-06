Rahul's flying kisses to Yatra viewers at BJP office

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office

Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party appointed a new state in-charge after Ajay Maken resigned from the post

PTI
PTI, Jhalawar,
  • Dec 06 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 10:51 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his yatra on Tuesday morning on a rather interesting note, giving flying kisses to people who gathered at the BJP Jhalawar office's rooftop to catch a glimpse of the march.

This comes a day after he targeted the saffron party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, asking why they were not chanting 'Jai Siyaram' and 'Hey Ram'.

Read | People of RSS, BJP will have to say 'Hey Ram', 'Jai Siyaram': Rahul Gandhi

The yatra resumed from Khel Sankul, where Gandhi had stopped on Monday night, and crossed Jhalawar city in the morning.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, several ministers and MLAs are accompanying Gandhi.

After covering approximately 12 km, the yatra is scheduled to reach Devarighata at around 10 am.

After lunch, it will resume from Suket at 3.30 pm. The night stay has been planned at Moru Kalan Khel Maidan here.

Even as Gandhi is taking out his yatra in Rajasthan, the party high command appointed senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa the state's in-charge after Ajay Maken tendered his resignation from the post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rajasthan
BJP

What's Brewing

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 