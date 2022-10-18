Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana on October 23

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had earlier said the Yatra will cover 360 Km in the state

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 18 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:26 ist
The Yatra will leave Telangana at Jukkal in Kamareddy District. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Telangana on October 23 and will continue till November 7, said Manickam Tagore, AICC in charge for Telangana.

In a tweet on Monday, he said, “We are ready for #BharatJodoYatra. Happy to share the details of the Telangana state Yatra details. We Will welcome with our Leader @RahulGandhi ji on 23 rd October and he will be in Telangana till 7 th of Nov 2022. Hope @INCTelangana make it wonderful & historic.”

As per the details provided on Tagore's twitter handle, there will be a break in Yatra on October 24, 25 and 26 on account of Diwali. Rahul will start the march at Makthal on October 27 and enter Hyderabad city on November 11. He will hoist national flag at Charminar on that day.

The Yatra will leave Telangana at Jukkal in Kamareddy District. Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had earlier said the Yatra will cover 360 Km in the state. 

