Centre not taking decisions on time: Gadkari

Biggest problem is central government not taking decisions on time: Gadkari

Gadkari’s reproval of the Centre came following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s move not to include the veteran leader in its parliamentary board

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 23 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 23:01 ist

The Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari was critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government for not taking timely decisions. Gadkari’s reproval of the Centre came following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s move not to include the veteran leader in its parliamentary board—the party’s highest decision-making body.

Gadkari, who is a known straight shooter, made comments critical of the government at the National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries, organised in Mumbai by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

“Time is the most important thing in construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time,” pointed out Gadkari, a veteran of infrastructure development.

Also read: Nitin Gadkari attributes BJP’s rise to power to efforts of Atal Bihar Vajpayee, L K Advani

“We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality,” he said. “You can make miracles...and the potential is there...the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country.”

A former public works minister in Maharashtra, Gadkari in his address narrated how he sped up the constructions of flyovers in Mumbai. “If the contractor constructs one day in advance, he gets Rs 1 lakh and if he delays, he pays Rs 1.5 lakh,” he said.

"We are making 26 green express highways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crores. At the same time, we have many innovative ideas by which we can develop infrastructure further,” he said.

Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur—where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters are located—has often made statements that may not have been liked by the BJP leadership. “We have to understand the meaning of politics,” he recently said at an event. “Is it for the welfare of the society, country or to remain in the government?”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
BJP
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

 