Biggest problem is central government not taking decisions on time: Gadkari

The Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari was critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government for not taking timely decisions. Gadkari’s reproval of the Centre came following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s move not to include the veteran leader in its parliamentary board—the party’s highest decision-making body.

Gadkari, who is a known straight shooter, made comments critical of the government at the National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries, organised in Mumbai by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

“Time is the most important thing in construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time,” pointed out Gadkari, a veteran of infrastructure development.

“We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality,” he said. “You can make miracles...and the potential is there...the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country.”

A former public works minister in Maharashtra, Gadkari in his address narrated how he sped up the constructions of flyovers in Mumbai. “If the contractor constructs one day in advance, he gets Rs 1 lakh and if he delays, he pays Rs 1.5 lakh,” he said.

"We are making 26 green express highways and logistics parks of Rs 2 lakh crores. At the same time, we have many innovative ideas by which we can develop infrastructure further,” he said.

Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur—where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters are located—has often made statements that may not have been liked by the BJP leadership. “We have to understand the meaning of politics,” he recently said at an event. “Is it for the welfare of the society, country or to remain in the government?”