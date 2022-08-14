UP's alliance failure to repeat in Bihar: BJP leader

Bihar's political experiment to meet same fate as that of 'Chacha-Bhatija' in Uttar Pradesh: Dinesh Sharma

Sharma was referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's unsuccessful alliances with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Aug 14 2022, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 10:12 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during the oath taking oath, at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

The countdown for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "political exile" has begun with the JD(U) and RJD joining hands again in the state, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma has said.

He also said that Bihar will witness a repeat of the unsuccessful "Chacha-Bhatija" and "Bua-Bhatija" partnerships in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read—Nitish wanted to protect nexus between PFI, Bihar officials: BJP

Sharma was referring to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's unsuccessful alliances with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) in the 2022 Assembly election and Mayawati of the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The countdown for 'rajnitik vanvaas' (political exile) of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar has started and it will complete in the next Lok Sabha elections," former deputy chief minister Sharma told reporters here on Saturday.

Also Read—Congress' ministerial berths in Bihar finalised, oath-taking likely on August 16: AICC in-charge Das

Bihar Chief Minister Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Bihar
BJP
Nitish Kumar
Tejashwi Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
Shivpal Yadav
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

Gujarat: Standing tall in unity

Gujarat: Standing tall in unity

The layers of seasonal skincare

The layers of seasonal skincare

DH Toon | What if Mahatma Gandhi witnessed 'New India'?

DH Toon | What if Mahatma Gandhi witnessed 'New India'?

When food met freedom...

When food met freedom...

A queer case of liberation

A queer case of liberation

Athletics on the right track and field

Athletics on the right track and field

 