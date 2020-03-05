BJP accuses Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti of fueling 2010, 2016 unrest in Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday apparently accused incarcerated Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir - for fueling unrests of 2010 and 2016.

“A few politicians (in Kashmir) are still under detention. They are the same people whose activities fueled 2010 and 2016 summer unrest in Kashmir,” said BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul. Although he did not take any specific names, Koul's words appear to be targeted towards Abdullah and Mufti.

National Conference president and former CM, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar, also a former CM and PDP president and another former CM Mehbooba Mufti are undergoing detention since August 5 last year when the Center abrogated J&K’s special status under Article 370.

While Omar was chief minister when 2010 unrest happened in which over 120 protesters were killed, Mehbooba was ruling J&K during 2016 unrest in which over 100 protesters died while fighting pitched battles with security forces on the streets of Kashmir.

“These leaders were at the helm when 2010 and 2016 unrest took place,” Koul said. Asked when would be they released, he said, “If they would be released now, there are fears that Kashmir may again witness unrest. So, the system will take a call about their release at an appropriate time when it would feel that things are completely normal.”

Koul also announced that on March 7, Prime Minister will address people of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district where Minister of State for Jan Aushadi Yojna will also be present. On the occasion, the party also announced its ‘Nou Sanz’ (a new beginning initiative) to reach out to the people across J&K to get the firsthand account of their grievances.