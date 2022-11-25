BJP blames Nehru for Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

BJP blames Nehru for Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

'Nehru is to be blamed…Congress is to be blamed for it…they are responsible for the blunder', Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2022, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 20:30 ist
BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the state BJP on Friday blamed India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress for the vexed issue. 

“Nehru is to be blamed…Congress is to be blamed for it…they are responsible for the blunder,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reiterated on Friday. 

Maharashtra claims 814 villages along the borders as well as  Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and wants them to be included in the state - as a large population here speaks Marathi.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed villages in Jath in Sangli district and some parts of Solapur district. 

Meanwhile, the Congress has reacted sharply to the statement of Mungantiwar. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Karnataka
BJP
Congress
Jawaharlal Nehru
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in cold and dark

 