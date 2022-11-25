BJP blames Nehru for Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the state BJP on Friday blamed India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress for the vexed issue.

“Nehru is to be blamed…Congress is to be blamed for it…they are responsible for the blunder,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar reiterated on Friday.

Maharashtra claims 814 villages along the borders as well as Belgaum, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and wants them to be included in the state - as a large population here speaks Marathi.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed villages in Jath in Sangli district and some parts of Solapur district.

Meanwhile, the Congress has reacted sharply to the statement of Mungantiwar.