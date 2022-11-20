BJP compelled other parties in country to talk about development during polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the BJP has compelled all other parties in the country to talk about development as the main issue during elections.
Addressing a poll rally in Botad town in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat, the prime minister appealed to voters to reject those who always defame the state. "Earlier, allegations about scams used to be the main issue during elections. But, after BJP's rise in Gujarat, the main issue has become development instead of scams. We compelled all other political parties in the country to talk about development during polls," he said.
On the occasion, the prime minister promised youths that the entire belt covering Botad, Dholera and Bhavnagar will soon become Gujarat's "most happening industrial belt where even aeroplanes will be manufactured".
He said the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, will decide Gujarat's path for the next 25 years and not for just five years.
