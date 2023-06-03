BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after Odisha train accident

The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.
Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.
ओडिशा के बालासोर में कल शुक्रवार शाम को हुआ भयावह रेल हादसा अत्यंत ही दुखद और मन को शोकाकुल कर देने वाला है। मैं इस हृदय विदारक घटना से मर्माहत हूं।
इस भीषण रेल दुर्घटना को देखते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने केंद्र सरकार के 9 वर्ष पूरे होने के अवसर पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों के…
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 3, 2023
It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims. The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office.
In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 261 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.
