BJP expels MLA after gun video goes viral

Suspended Uttarakhand BJP MLA, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion was today expelled by the party after his video went viral recently.

The 53-year-old MLA cried foul and accused media of not showing his positive side after he was seen brandishing guns and dancing on item numbers. He had said that the video was forged and it is an intrusion to his privacy. He also mentioned that he never used abusive words, a private news channel reported.

Champion was suspended for three months before being expelled today, on charges of indiscipline.

Also Read - Controversial BJP MLA stirs row with new video