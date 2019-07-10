Controversial BJP MLA stirs row with new video

Video of controversial BJP MLA from Uttarakhand, Pranav Champion has gone viral on social media, where he was seen brandishing four guns, and dancing to item numbers.

In the video, the MLA is seen using vulgar language, and his supporters accompanying him in the act. One of his supporters said, "No one can do something like this in Uttarakhand." Pranav replied saying, "No one in India can do this."

BJP MLA Pranav Champion who was recently suspended from the party for threatening a journalist, seen in a viral video brandishing guns. Police says, "will look into the matter and also verify if the weapons are licensed or not." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/AbsApoYR2g — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Uttarakhand Police has said that they will look into the matter and will also verify if the weapons are licensed or not, reported ANI.

The BJP national media spokesperson also commented on the video. He said, "I've seen that video. I condemn it. These kinds of complaints came against Pranav Singh Champion earlier as well, that's why he was suspended for 3 months. We'll talk to Uttarakhand unit about it. Strict action will be taken."

The BJP MLA was recently in the news for misbehaving with a journalist. He was also suspended for three months for the same.