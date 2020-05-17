BJP government ‘hawa-hawai sarkar’, poor ‘not vandaniye’ in Vande Bharat’: Akhilesh Yadav

Terming the BJP governments in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh as “hawa-hawai sarkar,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday asked why are the poor not “vandaniye” (respectable) in ‘Vande Bharat’.

"Uttar Pradesh, which gave the country its president and the ‘pradhan jee’ (prime minister), has sealed its borders for the poor. How will the migrant labourers be able to reach Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bengal and the North-East without road?” Akhilesh Yadav asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"The order of the BJP government is that migrant labourers will neither be allowed to enter UP nor walk on roads or rail tracks, or travel in trucks or two-wheelers,” he said in another tweet.

“Let this hawa-hawai sarkar' (aerial government) itself suggest some aerial route for migrating workers,” said the SP president.

“Why are the poor not 'vandaniye’ (respectable) in Vande Bharat?” Yadav asked further, making dig at the mission, launched by the Centre to fly back Indians stuck abroad amid the COVID lockdown.

In another sarcastic tweet, Yadav suggested the government to impose National Security Act on lives of the poor itself.

“The anti-poor policies of the BJP have compelled the people to indulge in illegal work. You may well do something like imposing NSA on lives of the poor itself. (Aisaa karo baabu, gareeb kee zindagi par hi raasukaa lagaa do)."