BJP members playing truant in Rajya Sabha draw PM Modi's ire

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 21:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP members playing truant in Rajya Sabha have drawn the ire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP was caught on the backfoot when the Opposition sought a vote on sending the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which seeks to abolish nine appellate tribunals, to a select committee in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

BJP floor managers had to scurry to ensure adequate numbers to defeat the Opposition move.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to submit the names of members who were missing from the House.

Modi had asked the newly inducted council of ministers and party members to be present in the House and observe the proceedings and learn from it.

However, both Houses of Parliament have rarely functioned during the Monsoon Session as Opposition members forced adjournments on issues such as Pegasus snooping revelations and repeal of farm laws.

The Prime Minister also lauded the performance of Indian sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics.

Minister Anurag Thakur made a presentation on India's performance at the Olympics and BJP members gave a standing ovation to the national squad.

Modi urged party members to encourage sportsmen in their constituencies and suggested organising competitions for the youth.

“It was the last meeting of the ongoing Monsoon Session. It is a matter of pride that we got our biggest-ever tally of medals in the Olympics,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

