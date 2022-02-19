BJP moves to please Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan amid sour relations with KCR

As Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has publicly moved to create an anti-BJP front with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, the ruling party at the Centre is moving its lens to Andhra Pradesh in hopes to appease Jaganmohan Reddy.

Just this week, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 51 road projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh. The announcements coincided with an ad from the TRS to commemorate KCR's birthday, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a progressive state with a good potential for development, Gadkari accepted Reddy's request to sanction the East bypass to Vijayawada city, besides 30 Road over Brides (RoBs).

“The Union minister laid emphasis on development of infrastructure and improved road connectivity for the growth of industry and agriculture besides extending all help from the Centre in the development process,” Reddy said. Gadkari also praised Reddy, calling him a “young and dynamic leader who is taking the state forward," according to the report.

On the other hand, the KCR government has repeatedly targeted the BJP over allegations that the state is being ill-treated in fund allocations. His party also protested PM Modi's recent statements on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

But for all of KCR's comments against PM Modi, the latter wished Rao "a long, healthy and happy life" on his birthday, just a few days after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rao is competing with the Congress leaders “to prove loyalty to the Gandhi family.”

With agency/DHNS inputs

