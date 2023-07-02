'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba Mufti

'BJP on MLA purchasing spree', says Mehbooba after NCP leader Ajit Pawar, others join Shinde-led Maharashtra govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 02.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 02 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 17:52 ist
Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP after NCP leaders were inducted in the Maharashtra council of ministers, saying the ruling party was on an "MLA purchasing spree".

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight others from the party, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar joining Sena-BJP govt is start of Eknath Shinde losing his CM's post: Sanjay Raut

While Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, the eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

"No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs thirst for power," she added.

