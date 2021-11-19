BJP only responds to numbers: Omar Abdullah on Centre's move scrapping farm laws

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that anyone who believes the government repealed the farm laws out of the goodness of its heart was completely mistaken. He said that the BJP government only responds to cold hard numbers.

“Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

