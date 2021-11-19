BJP only responds to numbers: Abdullah on farm laws

BJP only responds to numbers: Omar Abdullah on Centre's move scrapping farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 19 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 15:58 ist
Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that anyone who believes the government repealed the farm laws out of the goodness of its heart was completely mistaken. He said that the BJP government only responds to cold hard numbers.

“Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Farm Bills
Omar Abdullah
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 