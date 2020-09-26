BJP president JP Nadda announces new team of party office bearers; Tejasvi Surya appointed youth wing president

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday announced a new team of party's national office-bearers which has an element of continuity as well as change.

The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

However, Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain have been replaced with new faces.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are new choices as general secretaries.

Party MP Tejasvi Surya, a fiery speaker, has been made the president of the party's youth wing in place of Poonam Mahajan.

The party has also expanded its list of spokesperson to 23, with MP Anil Baluni being elevated as the chief spokesperson and remaining its media head.