BJP rigs polls, be alert: Akhilesh Yadav to people

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 17 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 20:13 ist
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP rigs elections and urged people to stay vigilant in the 2022 assembly polls.

He also accused the BJP of not letting free and fair polls happen.

The SP chief’s statement has come in the wake of his party’s poor show in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state. The BJP had bagged six seats while the SP won one. He had earlier too accused the BJP of rigging elections.

“The party (BJP) uses rigging as its weapon in elections. In 2022, you will have to cast your votes carefully. The victory of the Samajwadi Party is necessary to save democracy," the former UP CM said addressing a delegation of weavers at the party’s headquarter here.

He said the BJP was deliberately harassing weavers and did not want their progress and prosperity.

The BJP government has targeted the weavers by scrapping the electricity rate scheme of 2006, he said, promising more facilities to them once his party comes to power in the state.

He alleged that in the present regime, not a single unit of extra power was generated in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Samajwadi Party

