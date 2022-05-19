BJP running ‘Tughlaqi’ regime: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee amid SSC row

BJP running ‘Tughlaqi’ regime: Mamata amid SSC row

PTI
PTI,
  • May 19 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 15:49 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a row over irregularities in SSC appointments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government for “misusing” federal agencies for settling political scores.

Banerjee also claimed that there were many discrepancies in government recruitment during the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state, details of which she would “reveal soon”.

Also Read — Calcutta HC asks Bengal minister to appear before CBI by 3 pm after he misses earlier date

“The BJP is running a ‘Tughlaqi’ regime (referring to 14th-century Muslim ruler of Delhi Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq) in the country and is trying to divide the nation. They are controlling central agencies and using those to settle political scores," she said, while addressing a public meeting here.

"A lot of things are being said about discrepancies in recruitment. If someone has committed any wrong, then law will take its own course. But, this vilification campaign should stop. During the Left regime, jobs were given by writing down names on pieces of paper. I will reveal the irregularities soon," she said.

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was on Wednesday evening quizzed for over three hours by the CBI in connection with the irregularities in government school appointments, which has snowballed into a major controversy in the state.

Chatterjee appeared before CBI sleuths in the wake of an order by Calcutta High Court, which termed as "public scam" the irregularities made in the recruitment process. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Mamata Banerjee
Partha Chatterjee
West Bengal
TMC
BJP
calcutta high court

