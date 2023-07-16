BJP-Sena-NCP govt has 210-plus MLAs: Eknath Shinde

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra has the support of 210 plus MLAs, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, flanked by his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, on the eve of the crucial three-week Monsoon Session which commences on Monday.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, meanwhile, described the Shinde government as unconstitutional.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats and this is for the first time in several decades that the government has such a whopping majority.

“The opposition is in a state of confusion…it lacks confidence,” Shinde said responding to the MVA’s boycott of the customary tea party-cum-meeting on the eve of the legislature session.

Lashing out at the MVA further, Shinde said that MVA's predictions of his government falling had not come true. “Now the NCP has joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government…the Maha Yuti has become stronger…in terms of numbers we have 210-plus MLAs,” said Shinde.

Commenting on the letter sent by the Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve boycotting the tea party and citing multiple failures of the dispensation, Fadnavis said, “The opposition is not aware of the issues…instead of a letter they have sent a book.”

“We are seeing a gory picture of democracy in Maharashtra as several Constitutional norms are disregarded. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra himself is facing disqualification,” Danve had said.

Thackeray-group Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut had also hit out at the ruling goverment, saying, “People are confused as to who the Chief Minister is - Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar."

Responding to Danve’s charge, Fadnavis said that the rulings of the Election Commission and Supreme Court have made it clear that it is a democratically established government.

The junior Pawar, meanwhile, added, “The opposition has the right to ask questions and during the session we would give the replies…we are not shirking our responsibilities.”

The upcoming Monsoon Session is going to be significant for the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded-Shiv Sena as Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to reply to the Supreme Court notice on the petition by the Uddhav Thackeray-group over the delay in disqualification proceedings of MLAs. The responses of the Shiv Sena MLAs—both from the Shinde camp and Thackeray group—is expected to be received vis-a-vis disqualification proceedings.

With regard to the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP, the Speaker would have to look into the disqualification cross-petitions filed by the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel faction.

On the other hand, both the factions of Shiv Sena and NCP have appointed whips. The Thackeray group's Chief Whip is Sunil Prabhu while the Shinde camp's Chief Whip is Bharat Gogawale. This has to be seen in light of the Supreme Court verdict.

The NCP too is facing a similar situation: the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group has appointed Dr Jitendra Awhad as the Chief Whip, while the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel faction has made Anil Patil the Chief Whip.