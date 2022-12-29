BJP trains 'vistaraks' for 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign

Preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding training sessions for a dedicated team of 1000 workers to help it sail through in over 160 seats that the party has identified as tough to crack. Two such training sessions – one in Patna on December 21 and another in Hyderabad on Thursday – have been completed, and more are in the pipeline for the coming months.

A senior party functionary, involved with the process, told DH that the party plans to build a team of 3000 such workers, called “vistaraks”, eventually. And that, the initial focus was on 160 seats. Training sessions for more vistaraks for the party’s preparations for the 2024 elections will take place in March and April, during which the party will focus on over 350 other Lok Sabha seats.

“The initial focus has been on the 160 parliamentary seats where it is a tough fight, and then we are going to concentrate on seats where we are not doing badly,” the functionary said. The party will then move on to building a network of vistaraks for assembly seats for the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.

A frontal chief said that of the 160 seats, the party is directing more effort and resources in 144 seats where it lost in 2019. In addition to that, the BJP is also keeping a keen watch over 40 more seats, which include seats that they had won with a small margin or for the first time in 2019. The party has subdivided these seats into four categories, including seats it won for the first time, seats where it lost, seats where it aims to increase vote share, etc.

Most of these seats are from South India, but the breakdown of the party’s alliance with the JD(U) in Bihar is set to have an effect on its electoral prospects. In the run-up to 2019, too, the BJP had worked on a list of difficult seats winning as many as 303 seats.