BJP using brute force to suppress dissent: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP government of showing "utter disregard" for people's voices and "suppressing dissent" by use of "brute force", as anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests continued in parts of the country.

"The BJP government has chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy," the Congress president said in a video statement addressed to "fellow citizens".

She said the Congress party expressed deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against students, youth and citizens across the country.

"In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concern. Equally, it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizen and address their concerns," Gandhi said.

The Congress President said Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC would particularly hurt the poor and the vulnerable.

"Like at the time of notebandi they will have to stand in line to prove their and their ancestors' citizenship. People's apprehensions are real and legitimate," Gandhi said.

She held out an assurance that Congress was fully committed to stand up and defend the fundamental right and uphold the foundational value of our constitution.

"The Congress party condemns the actions of the BJP government and expresses its solidarity with students and citizens of India in their just struggle," she said.