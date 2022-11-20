BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with 'emperors': CM

BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': Arvind Kejriwal

The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

With top BJP leaders all set to hold road shows here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP will mount an “attack” on the national capital with their “kings and emperors” and that the citizens will give them a “befitting response”.

Top BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda, Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states, will take part in 14 road shows in the city ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “The BJP will mount an attack in Delhi today with their kings and emperors. However, the people of Delhi have bravely faced the attacks of BJP and its LG in the past and similarly, the citizens will give them a befitting reply today as well.”

The leaders who will attend the road shows include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Terming it as a "Super Sunday", Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal had said that Nadda will campaign at Sangam Vihar here.

Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi will also join the road shows in different areas, he said.

The voting for the 250 wards of the MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will be held on December 7.

