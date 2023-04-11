BJP will win over 300 seats in 2024 Lok Sabba polls, Modi to become PM for third term: Amit Shah in Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said BJP will again form government at the Centre with more than 300 seats after the Lok Sabha polls slated next year and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third term with absolute majority.

"Today I want to tell Congress that BJP will win 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam and Modiji will become the Prime Minister for the third straight term with more than 300 seats," Shah said after inaugurating a regional office of BJP at Dibrugarh in eastern Assam.

The regional office will cater to BJP workers in six Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern and North Assam.

"Once Northeast was known as the stronghold of Congress. But now Congress is out of all eight states of the Northeast. Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi) goes out of India and talks against the country. I want to tell Rahul baba today that if you don't stop the way you are acting, Congress will be out of the entire country," Shah said.

Shah said the recent victory of BJP and the allies in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya suggests that people are happy with the way BJP government at the Centre and at the states ended the insurgency problem and brought development.

"Today because of strong leadership of Modiji, the AFSPA has been lifted from 70 per cent areas in the Northeast. The peace has been established in the Bodoland and Karbi Anglong region in Assam. Eight Adivasi insurgent groups have also surrendered and the conflicts with the neighbouring states are also being resolved. After coming to power for the second straight term in Assam, BJP-led government has provided 41,000 government jobs, paddy has been procured from 44,000 farmers at Rs. 1,940 per hecatre, millet cultivation is being taken up in 25,000 hectares of land and palm oil cultivation will be taken up in two lakh hectare. Assam already has 12 medical colleges and another 12 are being set up. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first AIIMS in Assam," Shah said.

The Home Minister said the Northeast was once grappling with agitation and violence and now Assam is gearing up for a Guiness World Record for Bihu dance on April 14. "During Congress' tenure, the budget allocations for the Northeast was only Rs. 36,000 crores. The BJP government led by Modiji increased the same to Rs. 76,000 crores. Since 2014, allocations for infrastructure development in the Northeast has been increased to Rs. 2.65 lakh crores," Shah said.