'Economic mismanagement' will destroy millions: Rahul

BJP's 'economic mismanagement' will destroy millions of families: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 21:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File Photo. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again targeted the BJP government over handling of the economy, saying its "mismanagement" will destroy millions of families but asserted this will no longer be "accepted silently".

Gandhi has been accusing the BJP government of "economic mismanagement" and targeting it for its policies.

"India's economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "BJPsDistractAndRule".

He tagged a report with his tweet that claimed that India's economic growth is likely to contract 4.5 percent in 2020-21 due to Covid-19.

He also cited some media reports about rural households worse hit than urban ones and households losing incomes and extreme poverty expected to rise due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 