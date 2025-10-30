<p><strong>Nandhana Palace</strong>: This popular spot is renowned for its Andhra-style Biryani, offering a truly spicy and unforgettable flavour experience. This spot is a must-try for any aficionado of intensely spicy cuisine.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>The restaurant has locations all over the city</p><p><strong>Timings: </strong>11:30 am to 11:00 pm</p><p><strong>Must-Try dishes: </strong>Spicy Andhra-style biryanis, especially the Chicken Boneless 555 Biryani</p>.<p><strong>Shivaji Military Hotel</strong>: For an unparalleled taste of the city’s heritage, this hotel serves the authentic local Donne Biryani, carrying forward the rich legacy of flavour.</p><p><strong>Location</strong>: Jayanagar</p><p><strong>Timings</strong>: They are open daily from 08:00 am to 03:30 am, except on Mondays when they are closed</p><p><strong>Must-Try dishes</strong>: The Donne Biryani (Chicken or Mutton) is a definite must-try</p>.<p><strong>Empire Restaurant</strong>: Famous for its flavourful Hyderabadi and North Indian biryanis, this top-rated restaurant gives rich and authentic flavours in every bite.</p><p><strong>Location</strong>: Multiple branches of the restaurant operate across the city</p><p><strong>Timings</strong>: 11:00 am to 2:30 am</p><p><strong>Must-Try dishes</strong>: Grilled Chicken Biryani and the Mutton Biryani</p>.<p><strong>Meghana Foods</strong>: This popular destination is a top choice for biryani lovers across Bengaluru, known for its wide selection of mouthwatering biryanis that satisfy all palates, including exceptional vegetarian choices.</p><p><strong>Location</strong>: Meghana Foods operates city-wide</p><p><strong>Timings</strong>: 11:30 am to 01:00 am every day</p><p><strong>Must-Try dishes</strong>: The top biryanis are the Meghana Special, the Boneless Chicken and the regular Chicken Boneless. The Meghana Special Vegetable Biryani is the go-to vegetarian dish</p>.<p><strong>Paradise Biryani</strong>: True to its name, this spot is a 'paradise' for biryani lovers. Serving up both authentic mutton and chicken biryanis, this place is a top choice for anyone looking for a truly satisfying biryani.</p><p><strong>Location</strong>: You can find the restaurant across the city, including popular areas like JP Nagar and HSR Layout</p><p><strong>Timings</strong>: 11:00 am to 11 :00 pm or 12:00 am (midnight), though specific closing times can vary by location.</p><p><strong>Must-Try dishes</strong>: Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani, Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani and others. To get a unique experience, one can also try Gutti Vankaya Biryani</p>