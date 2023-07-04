BJP's integrity hit after engineering splits in NCP and Shiv Sena but MVA united: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the integrity of the BJP "stands destroyed" due to the manner in which the "saffron party engineered splits" in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stands united "in the trying times" against the backdrop of the crisis in NCP and will contest all elections together.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the party's office-bearers and leaders where issues like Uniform Civil Code and Lok Sabha polls were discussed.

He said Thackeray will attend the meeting of Opposition parties slated to be held in Bengaluru later this month.

Raut alleged the "modus operandi" in both instances (splitting of Shiv Sena and NCP) was similar.

The NCP is in churn after senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight MLAs who took oath as ministers.

"No one has ever given the support and prestige to corruption in the country. PM Modi speaks of NCP's corruption and 24 hours later BJP engineers a split in the NCP and inducts the leaders it had accused of graft," Raut told reporters.

He said the country and Maharashtra are facing political upheavals.

"We discussed UCC and Lok Sabha elections and the road ahead. The MVA stands united," he said when asked about the meeting.

"Let the (UCC) draft be ready. No one is opposing it. I was present at the presentation. The law will apply to the entire country and not to any particular religion. But there is a need for a debate on this issue. Even four years after article 370 was abrogated, no election is held so far in Kashmir," he added.

Raut launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde for rebelling against Thackeray last year.

"Eknath Shinde and MLAs led by him rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray saying they were against the alliance with the NCP (when MVA was in power). But on Sunday (July 2), they were clapping for Ajit Pawar and other leaders of NCP when they joined the state government at Raj Bhavan," Raut said.

Queried whether the splitting of Shiv Sena and NCP was a masterstroke by the BJP, Raut retorted, saying the masterstroke is when you have ED and the CBI in your hands.

Asked if Shinde's bargaining power has been reduced after Ajit Pawar joined the government, Raut said, "Slaves don't have the bargaining power. A slave is a slave. Slaves are doormats. Despite enjoying a clear majority, (the BJP has) inducted Ajit Pawar. This means he (Shinde) is not required anymore".