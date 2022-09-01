BSP to hold 'BJP ki pol khol yatra' across Maharashtra

BSP to hold 'BJP ki pol khol yatra' across Maharashtra in late November

The yatra will attempt to 'expose' the BJP for misgovernance and injustice against SC/ST communities

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Sep 01 2022, 02:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 02:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Maharashtra Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Sandip Tajne on Wednesday said his outfit will launch a 'pol khol yatra' to "expose" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is part of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state. Tajne, along with BSP state in-charge Pramod Raina, is in Nagpur to attend a meeting of party workers on September 1.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Maharashtra BSP will embark on a 'BJP ki pol khol yatra' across the state from November 26. The programme will start from Nagpur, he said. Tajne claimed the BJP, which is ruling the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the last 15 years, has done nothing for the people of the city.

Also Read | Baba Ramdev acknowledges Eknath Shinde as heir of Balasaheb

"The BJP, which is in power at the Centre and also in Maharashtra, is working towards changing the Constitution. We will highlight this issue before the people with our 'Samvidhan Jan Jagruti Abhiyan' (which is part of the yatra)," he said. Tajne also alleged members of SC/ST (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe) communities are facing injustice in Maharashtra.

Recently, an SC community man was killed in a farm in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra by a person from a dominant caste, said the BSP leader said. "Be it the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government or the present Eknath Shinde-BJP government, they have failed to stop injustice and atrocities on SC/ST communities in the state," he alleged.

State BSP in-charge Raina informed the party will contest all seats in every district in upcoming elections in Maharashtra. Asked whether the BSP will fight the upcoming elections in an alliance with other political parties, Tajne said two to three outfits have approached them for a tie-up, but no final decision has been taken on the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bahujan Samaj Party
BSP
BJP
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

 