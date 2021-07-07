Cabinet Rejig | PM Modi, top ministers should have been sacked: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said if performance was the criteria for the Union Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have been sacked.

“The prime minister should be sacked for bringing the country to a standstill. Peace and harmony has been thrown into the dustbin,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Surjewala also said if performance and governance were the criteria, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too should be sacked, accusing them of failure in tackling the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, the continued problems of Naxalism and terrorism and rising cases of mob lynching, along with the poor economic condition.

He said the Cabinet expansion was not driven by performance or governance, but meant for “distribution of the spoils of power” and “adjustment” of defectors.

“The Cabinet rejig is an eyewash. This is a defectors' adjustment exercise,” Surjewala said, taking a dig at former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took oath as Cabinet minister.

JD(U) leader R C P Singh, LJP leader Pashupatinath Paras and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel were also sworn in as Union Ministers.

“Overall, this Cabinet expansion is not a performance appraisal. It is only a means of serving the interests of their allies and not the country. But when will there be an appraisal of PM Modi's performance, who brought the nation to the brink of poverty after turning away from its responsibility in the Corona epidemic?” he asked.

