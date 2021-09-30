'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to leave Congress, says not joining BJP

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 13:19 ist
Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday in a shocking claim on Thursday said that he would be leaving Congress.

"I'm not joining BJP but am leaving Congress, can't handle insult," Singh told NDTV. He also added that Sidhu was a childish man and a PCC chief must have more stability.

On the leadership crisis in the party, he also said that Congress was going down.

