Centre, ECI get notice for use of plastic during polls

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2020, 13:59pm ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 14:22pm ist
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea against use of plastic, especially banners and hoardings, during elections.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the poll panel while seeking their response within four weeks.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by one W Edwin Wilson against the National Green Tribunal's order asking the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic.

The plea in apex court said that NGT did not pass effective order on the main issue of ban on PVC banners use in elections which are a huge menace.

Wilson had claimed that campaigning material made of plastic is used during elections and later discarded as waste, which was detrimental to the environment. 

