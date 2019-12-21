Chandrashekhar Azad instigated crowd: Delhi Police FIR

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad "instigated" protesters against Citizenship Amendment Bill at Jama Masjid to march to Delhi Gate where the protest turned violent after 4-5,000 people from Northeast Delhi joined the agitation in the evening, police claimed in its FIR.

It claimed that a number of protesters gathered at Delhi Gate on Friday were leaving the spot following appeal by police and one from a nearby mosque, but suddenly a crowd of 4-5,000 people from Northeast Delhi joined them.

"Within a small span of time, there were 8-10,000 people at the spot," the FIR said.

Police claimed that Azad had threatened to march from Jama Masjid where he gave a speech that "instigated" people to march towards Jantar Mantar but were prevented from moving forward at Delhi Gate in the afternoon.

Several appeals were made to protesters to disperse but they did not heed to them.

Later in the evening, appeals were again made by police officials and from a mosque to peacefully disperse and it was then a crowd of 4-5,000 from Northeast Delhi arrived.

"The protesters strongly demanded that they be allowed to go to Jantar Mantar. Appeal was made from a mosque also to disperse. Suddenly, protesters started pelting stones at police, following which water cannons were used. Then minimum force was used to disperse the protesters and during this, many people fell down and got injured. Several policemen also got injured," the FIR registered on the basis of Daryaganj Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma's statement said.

Several people were detained while police registered the arrest of Azad and 15 others on Saturday.

While 15 people were sent to judicial custody for 15 days, Azad was separately produced before a court where police sought 14 days judicial custody. Azad moved a bail petition.